Odisha's COVID tally crosses 50,000-mark with record 1,876 new

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 50,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 50,672, he said.

Of the nine new fatalities, four were reported from Ganjam, two from Rayagada and one each from Angul, Balasore and Khurda districts. The new cases were found in all 30 districts of the state. Of them, 1,182 were detected from quarantine centres, while 694 people tested positive for the disease during contact-tracing, the official said.

The highest 297 new cases were reported in Khurda, followed by Ganjam (260), Sundargarh (119) and Cuttack (109). The state registered the recovery of 1,673 patients during the day taking the total number of cured persons to 36,479.

Odisha now has 13,835 active cases. The number of total COVID-19 tests crossed the seven lakh-mark. The highest ever 32,053 sample tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the number of such medical examinations to 7,24, 354.

Tripathy said that so far 149 people donated their plasma for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plasma therapy has been applied on 132 patients of which 13 have been cured and 98 others are fast recovering, he said.

He said that the plasma donors will be felicitated by the government in different districts on the occasion of the Independence Day. Tripathy said that after the chief ministers direction to ramp up testing, additional RT-PCR machines are being installed in three state-run medical colleges.