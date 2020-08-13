Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID tally crosses 50,000-mark with record 1,876 new

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 50,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 01:07 IST
Odisha's COVID tally crosses 50,000-mark with record 1,876 new

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 50,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 50,672, he said.

Of the nine new fatalities, four were reported from Ganjam, two from Rayagada and one each from Angul, Balasore and Khurda districts. The new cases were found in all 30 districts of the state. Of them, 1,182 were detected from quarantine centres, while 694 people tested positive for the disease during contact-tracing, the official said.

The highest 297 new cases were reported in Khurda, followed by Ganjam (260), Sundargarh (119) and Cuttack (109). The state registered the recovery of 1,673 patients during the day taking the total number of cured persons to 36,479.

Odisha now has 13,835 active cases. The number of total COVID-19 tests crossed the seven lakh-mark. The highest ever 32,053 sample tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the number of such medical examinations to 7,24, 354.

Tripathy said that so far 149 people donated their plasma for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plasma therapy has been applied on 132 patients of which 13 have been cured and 98 others are fast recovering, he said.

He said that the plasma donors will be felicitated by the government in different districts on the occasion of the Independence Day. Tripathy said that after the chief ministers direction to ramp up testing, additional RT-PCR machines are being installed in three state-run medical colleges.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans campaign swing next week as counter to Democrats' convention

President Donald Trump is planning to visit four election battleground states next week as the Republican competes for attention with Democrats who will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.A source familiar with the ...

Celtics sign coach Stevens to extension

The Boston Celtics signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. No terms were announced. Stevens had previously been under contract through the 2021-22 season.Brad is one of the most intelligent and ha...

Blackhawks eye bounce-back in Game 2 vs. Knights

If the Chicago Blackhawks were impressed with the Vegas Golden Knights before they began their Western Conference first-round series, they are even more in awe heading into Game 2 on Thursday afternoon in Edmonton. Thats because the Golden ...

France to bolster Mediterranean military presence over Turkish prospecting -Macron

France will increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, calling on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in disputed waters that has heightened tensions with Greece.The French l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020