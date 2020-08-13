Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some Arizona schools to reopen in defiance of virus benchmarks

Some Arizona schools plan to restart in-person education on Monday in defiance of state benchmarks on when students and staff can safely return to classes during the novel coronavirus pandemic. As President Donald Trump urges schools to resume in-person learning, two greater Phoenix-area school districts this week voted to return to classes on Aug. 17 even though their counties, like all others in Arizona, have yet to meet health safety benchmarks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:53 IST
Some Arizona schools to reopen in defiance of virus benchmarks

Some Arizona schools plan to restart in-person education on Monday in defiance of state benchmarks on when students and staff can safely return to classes during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As President Donald Trump urges schools to resume in-person learning, two greater Phoenix-area school districts this week voted to return to classes on Aug. 17 even though their counties, like all others in Arizona, have yet to meet health safety benchmarks. After hundreds of parents and students protested in Phoenix on Monday for in-person reopenings, state school superintendent Kathy Hoffman urged districts to follow the voluntary benchmarks and not put children and educators at risk.

"Not following them is a disservice to the educators who continue providing instruction via distance learning and families who are supporting distance learning," Hoffman said on Twitter. Trump has praised Arizona for its ability to flatten a sharp spike in coronavirus cases since the state's Republican Governor Doug Ducey lifted a stay-at-home order on May 15.

Ducey, a Republican, reclosed businesses and pushed back in-person learning until at least Aug. 17, more than halving Arizona's test positivity to a level of around 12%. He and Hoffman last week laid out benchmarks counties should meet before considering in-person learning, including two weeks with testing positivity below 7% and case levels of 100 per 100,000 residents.

But he left the final decision up to school districts. Phoenix teacher Kelley Fisher said she was aware of at least four school districts returning to in-person learning on Monday and demanded Ducey set mandatory safe-to-return guidelines to stop them.

"We want to know from our governor how many cases will it take? How many deaths will it take?" said Fisher, who has organized protests calling for a delay to in-person learning until at least early October. School boards in greater Phoenix's Queen Creek Unified and J.O. Combs Unified districts voted this week to provide "parent choice" of in-person or online learning starting Monday. "Families who feel their children must attend school in-person to properly thrive, and feel comfortable doing so, will now have that option," said Kayla Fulmer a spokeswoman for the J.O. Combs district.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster, reporting 14 new virus cases

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the countrys biggest city or be tested for the ...

Cadence Delivers Machine Learning-Optimized Xcelium Logic Simulation with up to 5X Faster Regressions

- Core engine performance enhancements accelerate verification throughput by reducing simulation cycles with matching coverage on randomized test suites SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Cadence Design Syst...

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

Biden raises USD 26 m in 24 hours after VP announcement

Joe Biden raised USD 26 million in the 24 hours after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signaling enthusiasm among Democrats following the selection of the first Black woman on a major part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020