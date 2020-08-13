Left Menu
Nashik records 646 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 22,485

The district also recorded 20 fresh fatalities that took the toll to 668, the official said. While 10 infected persons died in areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation, two deaths were reported in Malegaon and eight from other parts of the district, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:42 IST
As many as 646 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, rising the tally of cases to 22,485, a health official said. The district also recorded 20 fresh fatalities that took the toll to 668, the official said.

While 10 infected persons died in areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation, two deaths were reported in Malegaon and eight from other parts of the district, he said. At least 571 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 16,953 in the district, the official said.

Of the 22,485 COVID-19 cases recorded so far, Nashik city alone accounted for 15,145, while 5,365 were from other parts of the district, 1,789 from Malegaon and 186 from outside the district, he added..

