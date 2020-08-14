Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine -state media

Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine -state mediaReuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:20 IST
Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases.
"In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said. Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths.
Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- Russian
- Southeast Asian
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Vietnam reports 9 more COVID-19 cases linked to Danang outbreak
Vietnam imposes more virus restrictions as outbreak spreads
As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'
Vietnam ready to use 'full force' to arrest new coronavirus wave
Soccer-Vietnam to host AFC Cup matches in Southeast Asia