Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:33 IST
UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would impose a quarantine, from 0300 GMT on Saturday, on arrivals from France, the Netherlands and Malta because infection rates there were too high, dealing a new blow to the travel industry.

France warned that it would reciprocate. On Friday Shapps said he sympathised with travellers but that they should not be entirely surprised, given the fluid situation around the pandemic.

"It's a dynamic situation, and I don't think that anybody... would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety," Shapps told Sky News. "That does mean where we see countries breach a certain level of cases ... then we have no real choice but to act," he added.

Shapps estimated that there were about 160,000 British holidaymakers in France who would be affected by the new quarantine rules, but ruled out any special assistance, saying they knew the risks before travelling. British people made 10.3 million trips to France last year, making it the second-most popular overseas destination after Spain, and Britain received 3.6 million visitors from France, the second-largest number after the United States.

France now joins Spain on the quarantine list, deterring trips there and causing new headaches for airlines and travel companies who had been banking on an August recovery. The finances of many companies in the travel industry are already close to breaking point after three months when holidays were halted, and they have called on the government for an alternative to quarantine.

Airlines UK, the industry body representing British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair amongst others, said that a testing regime allowing people to avoid quarantine or quarantine rules which only covered the most affected regions, instead of whole countries, should be brought in instead. "It's another devastating blow to the travel industry already reeling from the worst crisis in its history," Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade said.

Shares in easyJet slumped 5% while IAG, which owns British Airways, lost 4%. Goodbody analysts said UK-French traffic was set to account for 6% of BA's traffic and 4.4% of easyJet's in the third quarter. As well as the quarantine policy, Britain advised against all but essential travel to France - a step that often triggers travel insurance claims and makes it hard for new travellers to find coverage.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister ShripadNaik, who was under home isolation after testing positive forCOVID-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, hisfamily said on Friday.I The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted tothe hospital on T...

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra express condolences on death of party leader SP Goyal

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed condolences on the death of former MP Surendra Prakash Goyal, who passed away at the age of 74 earlier today. Deeply saddened to know about ex-MP Suren...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs and fireworks at police overnight during a second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses includi...

"Inexcusable": Australian inquiry blasts officials over cruise ship that spread COVID

Health officials in Australias most populous state made unjustifiable and inexcusable mistakes which allowed cruise ship passengers with COVID-19 to disembark in central Sydney, an inquiry said on Friday. The Carnival Corp-owned Ruby Prince...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020