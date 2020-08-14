Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients in Assam died due to comorbidities: Minister

Deaths caused by other ailments are not included in the list of COVID-19 fatalities as per central government guidelines, he said. "There is another long list of 300-350 COVID-19 patients, who have died due to cancer, kidney failure, heart disease or other comorbidities," Sarma told a gathering here at a plasma donation camp organised by the BJP.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:57 IST
Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients in Assam died due to comorbidities: Minister

Around 500 COVID-19 patients have died in Assam, including 300-350 due to comorbidities, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Deaths caused by other ailments are not included in the list of COVID-19 fatalities as per central government guidelines, he said.

"There is another long list of 300-350 COVID-19 patients, who have died due to cancer, kidney failure, heart disease or other comorbidities," Sarma told a gathering here at a plasma donation camp organised by the BJP. Assam has so far reported a total of 71,795 COVID-19 cases, of which 22,240 are active and 49,383 have recovered.

Last month, Sarma had announced the formation of a death audit board to certify the underlying cause of deaths of all COVID-19 patients in the state..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities saidEleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, accordin...

I have not deviated from Congress stand on Ram temple: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said he has just toed his partys line on the Ram temple issue and called himself a devout Hindu who has respect for all other faiths. Nath was reacting to a Congress MP from Kerala writ...

UK to resume socially distanced indoor performances from August 15

Indoor performances with socially distanced audiences will be permitted from Saturday in the UK, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport DCMS Oliver Dowden revealed in a series of tweets late on Thursday local time. Accordi...

INSIGHT-As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag

In late April, a coalition of New Mexico healthcare systems began asking local COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma, the antibody-rich blood product used to help treat people hospitalized with the disease.More than 50 people donated in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020