Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland boosts grants for firms hit by local COVID-19 lockdown

Ireland on Friday boosted grants available to COVID-19-hit firms for those operating in areas where restrictions were reimposed last week, offering a potential template for future local lockdowns or continued sectoral closures. Ireland, which reopened its economy at a slower pace than most European Union countries and until recently had one of the lowest infection rates in the bloc, has closed or limited business in three of the country's 26 counties for two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:16 IST
Ireland boosts grants for firms hit by local COVID-19 lockdown

Ireland on Friday boosted grants available to COVID-19-hit firms for those operating in areas where restrictions were reimposed last week, offering a potential template for future local lockdowns or continued sectoral closures.

Ireland, which reopened its economy at a slower pace than most European Union countries and until recently had one of the lowest infection rates in the bloc, has closed or limited business in three of the country's 26 counties for two weeks. Firms in the adjoining counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be eligible for a 20% increase in the grants to a maximum total of 30,000 euros ($35,502), and the country's tourism authority will undertake a 1 million euro promotional campaign to drive domestic tourism once the restrictions are lifted.

The package is worth at least 5.5 million euros, Business Minister Leo Varadkar said. The government has committed around 17 billion euros or close to 8% of gross national income in direct spending to date, an unprecedented amount of stimulus. Ireland intends to deal with future outbreaks through such local lockdowns. Pubs that do not serve food and nightclubs also remain closed throughout the country after the government twice postponed a move to the final phase of its reopening plan.

Varadkar, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, has said that if all pubs cannot reopen by the end of the month, he hopes to agree an additional financial package for them. New COVID-19 cases have fallen back from the three-month daily high recorded last week and businesses in the impacted areas are confident restrictions will be lifted next week.

"I had a conversation with the Taoiseach (prime minister) the other day and he said what's in front of him does not alert him to any potential extension to the lockdown," County Kildare Chamber Chief Executive Allan Shine told RTE radio. ($1 = 0.8450 euros)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP says its troops 'fought the whole night' during recent skirmishes with Chinese in Ladakh

The Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel fought the whole night and gave a befitting reply to the Chinese troops during the recent skirmishes in eastern Ladakh, the border force said on Friday. It said a total of 294 ITBP personnel hav...

No honourable solution to Naga problem without flag, 'constitution': NSCN-IM chief Muivah

The NSCN-IM, which has been engaged in peace negotiations with the government, on Friday asserted that an honourable solution to the seven-decades-old violent movement is not possible without a Naga flag and a constitution. NSCN-IM general ...

World must not play politics with Lebanon's pain, Iran says

The global community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Irans foreign minister said in Beirut on Friday, following the catastrophic blast at the citys port that killed 172 people and forced the government to res...

U.N. says Mali army chief left village unprotected before massacre

The former head of Malis armed forces left the village of Ogossagou unprotected earlier this year despite numerous warnings of an imminent massacre in which 35 people died, according to a United Nations report. The incident highlights a fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020