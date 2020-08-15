Left Menu
Development News Edition

65,002 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 25.26 lakh; death toll rises to 49,036

A spike of 65,002 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday just a day after it reached the 24-lakh mark, while 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:34 IST
65,002 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 25.26 lakh; death toll rises to 49,036
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A spike of 65,002 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday just a day after it reached the 24-lakh mark, while 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, Union health ministry data showed. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. The COVID-19 caseload stood at 25,26,192, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 per cent. There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on SaturdayOne-third of the one ...

Aatmanirbhar Bharat at centre of Modi's Independence Day speech

Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day address as he presented a broad outline for spurring Indias growth in diverse sectors and asserted that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the count...

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the countrys sovereignty from LoC to LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day ...

Punjab CM orders strict action in Moga's 'Khalistan flag' hoisting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting aKhalistan flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday. It has come to light that there were a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020