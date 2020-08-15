UK daily figures show 1,012 new COVID-19 cases

UK daily figures show 1,012 new COVID-19 casesReuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:40 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 1,012 new positive tests for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday, the fifth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections reported in daily figures.
Britain has now recorded 317,379 COVID-19 cases. A further three people were reported to have died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.
