Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea accuses church pastor as COVID-19 cases surge

The surge in COVID-19 cases prompted authorities on Sunday to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs in the Seoul metropolitan area. The health ministry said it had filed a complaint against Jun, an outspoken government critic, for violating self-isolation rules by participating in a rally on Saturday, and for “obstructing” a medical investigation into the outbreak by failing to provide a full list of church members for testing and tracing.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:16 IST
S.Korea accuses church pastor as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea accused a conservative pastor on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing contact tracing at a church where 240 infections have fuelled the country's worst outbreak in over five months.

The focus on the Sarang Jeil Church, led by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, revived bad memories of the country's biggest outbreak, among followers of a secretive Christian sect back in February. South Korea on Sunday reported 279 new cases, more than double the 103 reported on Friday, with most of the new infections found in and around Seoul.

Aside from the infections linked to the church, there were also smaller clusters, including some 30 cases linked to a Starbucks outlet in the city of Paju, north of Seoul. The surge in COVID-19 cases prompted authorities on Sunday to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The health ministry said it had filed a complaint against Jun, an outspoken government critic, for violating self-isolation rules by participating in a rally on Saturday, and for "obstructing" a medical investigation into the outbreak by failing to provide a full list of church members for testing and tracing. Jun's church, Sarang Jeil Church, did not respond to telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

On Saturday, a National Liberation Day holiday in both Koreas, thousands of demonstrators participated in street protests against President Moon Jae-in's policies, defying a ban on rallies in the capital.. President Moon said the latest outbreak posed the biggest challenge to efforts combat COVID-19 since the large cluster of infections traced to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious sect, six months ago.

On Aug.1, South Korean authorities arrested the sect's founder, Lee Man-hee, for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers. President Moon warned of "stern and strong measures" against "some churches," calling their behaviour an "unforgivable act that threatens public lives."

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday was named as the Premier Leagues Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign. The 2019-20 Premier League title was won by Liverpool, while Manchester City had finished in second place.During this...

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...

Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch

Lebanons top Christian cleric called on Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a government formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling political class after the vast explosion in Beiruts port threw the nation into turmoil. Th...

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the games governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020