Jharkhand launches rapid antigen testing drive in four districts

Jharkhand Health Department has launched a rapid antigen testing drive for two days in four districts which have high caseload.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:15 IST
Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta speaking to media on Monday. Photo/ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Health Department has launched a rapid antigen testing drive for two days in four districts which have high caseload. These districts are Palamu, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur), Ranchi and Dhanbad.

It is a pilot project aimed at identifying the infected persons and containing the virus and 10,000 persons will be tested in each district. The target is to conduct 40,000 tests from these districts in two days - today and tomorrow, officials said.

Jharkhand Health minister Banna Gupta said on Monday that the effort is to treat and cure maximum number of people. "Presently we are doing this as pilot project for two days. But we will put continuous efforts. If some independent agencies, following all rules, come forward, we may tie-up with them. Our endeavor is to treat and cure maximum number of people," he said.

"We are identifying asymptomatic patients and trying to find the possibilities to give medical facilities at homes. Things are changing, more asymptomatic and mild symptomatic are (being) detected. State government also feels the need of making changes in the strategies regarding asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients," he added. The Health Department has issued instructions to deputy commissioners of all four districts for effective execution of the testing drive.

Guidelines for the effective use of the testing resources and other protocols has also been provided. Replying to a query, he said many deaths had taken place due to ailments other than coronavirus.

He said if patients with life-threatening disease test positive for COVID-19, the virus affects them more. Answering a query, he said there should not be overcharging by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

"(Many) Private hospitals nowadays are not keeping oath of serving people. They are into money-making and profits. The state government has identified some nursing homes and hospitals in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. If they don't improve and go against human values in the name of COVID-19, stringent action will be taken. Even they may lose their registration," he said. (ANI)

