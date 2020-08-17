Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at COVID hospitals

Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at COVID hospitalsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:29 IST
The West Bengal government on Monday launched a COVID Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals. Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.
Further, he said the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the COVID hospitals. Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, Sinha said.
