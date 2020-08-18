Left Menu
Development News Edition

China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:43 IST
China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it would lend $100 million to Uzbekistan to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health disasters.

The project will be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and aims to increase capacity for testing, surveillance and treatment of COVID-19 and other outbreaks, according to a statement by the AIIB.

The loan is part of AIIB's $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...

COVID-19 impact: Boxing's Asian Championship in India postponed to 2021

The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federations Secretary General Jay Kowli told PTI on Tue...

Manipur Health minister gives medical kits to truck drivers

Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh distributed medical kits to truck drivers and helpers at Keithelmanbi bazar in Imphal West district. The minister praised truck drivers for bringing essential commodities and m...

Nokia 5.3 may launch on August 25; HMD Global sends out press invites

HIGHLIGHT6.55-inch HD displaySnapdragon 665 SoC13MP quad-camera4,000mAh batteryLast week, Nokia 5.3 got listed on Nokia Indias official website and now HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones has reportedly sent out press invitations for a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020