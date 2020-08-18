Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depression in UK doubles during pandemic, official data shows

"This report from the ONS presents some worrying data on the rise of depressive symptoms during the pandemic," said Elaine Fox, professor of cognitive and affective psychology at the University of Oxford. Adults who told the ONS they would be unable to afford an unexpected expense of 850 pounds ($1,119) were more likely to experience some form of depression, the data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:36 IST
Depression in UK doubles during pandemic, official data shows

The proportion of people in Britain suffering with depression has almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 19% of adults reported some form of depression during June, compared with 10% in the nine months to March 2020. Stress and anxiety were the most common types of depression listed by people, it said. The data raises questions about the wider public health costs of a pandemic that has already left Britain with the highest excess mortality rate among major European countries, according to a recent ONS analysis.

Adults who were young, female, disabled or unable to afford an unexpected expense were most vulnerable to depression during the pandemic, the figures showed. "This report from the ONS presents some worrying data on the rise of depressive symptoms during the pandemic," said Elaine Fox, professor of cognitive and affective psychology at the University of Oxford.

Adults who told the ONS they would be unable to afford an unexpected expense of 850 pounds ($1,119) were more likely to experience some form of depression, the data showed. "These economic factors are likely to play an important role in the nation's mental health in the coming months and years," Fox said.

The economy has already sustained an historic blow from the pandemic and the national lockdown it prompted in March. A 2018 study from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development put the cost of mental health problems in Britain at around 4% of its annual economic output.

One in eight adults developed moderate to severe depression during the pandemic, the ONS said. Only one in 25 saw an improvement. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic police official in coma after being hit by vehicle in west Delhi

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Traffic Police is in coma with serious injuries after a car hit him when he signalled the vehicle driver to stop near a police picket in west Delhi, police said Tuesday, the second such incident in less t...

Assam floods: No new deaths in 3 days, number of affected people surge to 56,91,694

With no new deaths reported in Assam due to the floods in the past three days, the number of people who have lost their lives to the deluge stands at 112. However, the number of affected people has increased in as many days to 56,91,694. 11...

EIB and The Mobility House sign €15m agreement to promote integration of EV

The European Investment Bank EIB and The Mobility House, a leading technology company and solution provider for charging services, have signed a 15 million financing agreement to promote the integration of electric vehicles into the energy ...

UK government subsidises 35 million restaurant meals

Britains government said it had subsidised more than 35 million restaurant meals over the past two weeks as part of a temporary programme to encourage diners to support the hospitality industry as it reopened after the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020