Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to over 1.54 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4,226, authorities said. Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 1,54,741. The recovery rate was 90.11 per cent, while the case positivity rate was 6.77 per cent. On Tuesday, 20,276 tests for detecting coronavirus infection were conducted in the city. As many as 14,988 tests were conducted on Monday.

According to the bulletin, 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Total tests conducted in the national capital till date was 13,37,374. The number of tests conducted per million population was 70,388, it said.

Delhi has 11,068 active cases, up from 10,852 on Monday. As many as 1,146 people have either recovered, migrated or discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such patients so far to 1,39,447, the bulletin said. Delhi currently has 557 COVID-19 containment zones.

Out of 14,121 beds in hospitals, 3,539 are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that 3,674 beds at Covid Care Centres are occupied by persons in quarantine which include those who came by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights..