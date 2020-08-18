Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday. The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 1,54,741. The number of tests conducted per million population was 70,388, it said. Delhi has 11,068 active cases, up from 10,852 on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:30 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to over 1.54 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4,226, authorities said. Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 1,54,741. The recovery rate was 90.11 per cent, while the case positivity rate was 6.77 per cent. On Tuesday, 20,276 tests for detecting coronavirus infection were conducted in the city. As many as 14,988 tests were conducted on Monday.

According to the bulletin, 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Total tests conducted in the national capital till date was 13,37,374. The number of tests conducted per million population was 70,388, it said.

Delhi has 11,068 active cases, up from 10,852 on Monday. As many as 1,146 people have either recovered, migrated or discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such patients so far to 1,39,447, the bulletin said. Delhi currently has 557 COVID-19 containment zones.

Out of 14,121 beds in hospitals, 3,539 are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that 3,674 beds at Covid Care Centres are occupied by persons in quarantine which include those who came by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights..

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020