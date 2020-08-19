UK working with airports on testing to shorten quarantine -minister

UK working with airports on testing to shorten quarantine -ministerReuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:07 IST
Britain is working with London's Heathrow Airport on a plan to use COVID-19 testing to help shorten the number of days that travellers have to spend in quarantine when they arrive from certain countries, health minister Matt Hancock said. "We're working with Heathrow and other airports on this project," Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday, although he added that the plan had difficulties given the virus's incubation period.
"The challenge is how to do that testing in a way that we can have confidence enough in to release the quarantine," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Hancock
- London
- Britain
- Heathrow Airport
- Sky News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japanese minister to visit Britain for "difficult" talks on trade deal
London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps
Japanese minister to visit Britain for "difficult" talks on trade deal
Irksome in Iceland, brusque in Britain? US envoys draw ire
London stocks hit by weak Diageo, Babcock earnings