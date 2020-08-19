Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:43 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots

The re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump has sued New Jersey, following a decision on Friday by its Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, to mail a ballot to every voter in the state for November's elections, as well as hold in-person voting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit filed described the step taken by Murphy as "illegal" and made two charges - first, that Murphy exercised power that belonged to the state legislature in changing the state's election law, and second, that the changes "will violate eligible citizens' right to vote".

Election officials in most states have encouraged at-home voting as the highly contagious coronavirus has made voting in person a concern. Vaccine for free for Australians

Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine for its population of 25 million, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. All Australians will be offered doses cost-free but a medical panel will determine the priority list of recipients.

"If it does work and it's 80% to 90% effective, then absolutely it will be a game-changer," said Brett Sutton, the chief health officer in Victoria state, although he cautioned that broad testing was still at a preliminary stage. "So we shouldn't hang our hats on a single vaccine."

Part of NZ lockdown illegal A New Zealand court on Wednesday found the first nine days of a hard lockdown put in place by the government this year requiring people to isolate at home was justified, but unlawful, as an order imposing stay-at-home restrictions was not passed until April 3.

"In the end, the measures taken by the government worked to eliminate COVID-19, save lives and minimize damage to our economy," Attorney General David Parker said after the ruling. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday she would increase the number of defense personnel at quarantine facilities and borders to beat any spread of the virus, as five new cases in the community were reported.

WHO's a struggle for a global vaccine plan The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to join a global pact aimed at ensuring less wealthy countries have access to novel coronavirus vaccines, warning about the risks from the so-called vaccine nationalism.

The COVAX global vaccines facility is a program designed to pool funds from wealthier countries and non-profit groups to develop a vaccine and distribute it equitably around the world. Its aim is to deliver 2 billion doses of effective, approved COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021. "We need to prevent vaccine nationalism," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing. "Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest."

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar in danger of missing UCL final after swapping shirts with opponent

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is in danger of missing the Champions League finals after swapping shirts with the opponent. Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, and after that, Neymar was seen swa...

Truth will remain same whichever agency investigates: Rhea's lawyer

Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case, actress Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer said in his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict upholding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a ...

Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram

Rasing several questions over the functioning and donations made to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations PM CARES fund, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that while the Supreme Court...

EU leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Belarus president

European Union leaders are putting on a show of support Wednesday for people protesting in Belarus. Emergency talks will aim to highlight their concern about the contested presidential election and ratchet up pressure on officials linked to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020