Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's total COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 million

With the highest ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crossed the 2 million mark on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:22 IST
India's total COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 million
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the highest ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crossed the 2 million mark on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The recovery rate also reached an all-time high of 73 per cent leading to the declining case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91 per cent today.

"The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases have reduced and currently comprises of 24.45 per cent of the total positive cases. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the 6,76,514 active cases," a statement from the MoHFW said. It added that the along with efforts of the state and Union Territory governments, the Central government had ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases was provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

"Today there are 1667 DCH, 3455 DCHC, and 11,597 DCCC. Cumulatively they provide 15,45,206 isolation beds, 2,03,959 Oxygen supported beds, and 53,040 ICU beds," it said. The statement also acknowledged the role of the doctors and staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the contribution of ASHA workers in different states and union territories. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly can do no wrong, while the ice-cold Seattle Mariners havent seen much go right as of late. The Dodgers bid for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday when they travel to Seattle to continue thei...

Odisha CHSE declares Class 12 Commerce result; 74.95 pc students pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE, Odisha on Wednesday declared Class 12 result for the Commerce stream 2020 exams. Out of a total of 25,772, who students appeared in this years examinations, 19,318 students have passed the exa...

Neymar in danger of missing UCL final after swapping shirts with opponent

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is in danger of missing the Champions League finals after swapping shirts with the opponent. Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, and after that, Neymar was seen swa...

Truth will remain same whichever agency investigates: Rhea's lawyer

Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case, actress Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer said in his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict upholding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020