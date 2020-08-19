India's total COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 million

With the highest ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crossed the 2 million mark on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The recovery rate also reached an all-time high of 73 per cent leading to the declining case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91 per cent today.

"The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases have reduced and currently comprises of 24.45 per cent of the total positive cases. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the 6,76,514 active cases," a statement from the MoHFW said. It added that the along with efforts of the state and Union Territory governments, the Central government had ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases was provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

"Today there are 1667 DCH, 3455 DCHC, and 11,597 DCCC. Cumulatively they provide 15,45,206 isolation beds, 2,03,959 Oxygen supported beds, and 53,040 ICU beds," it said. The statement also acknowledged the role of the doctors and staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the contribution of ASHA workers in different states and union territories. (ANI)