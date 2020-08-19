Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug costs for COVID-19 patients plunge at U.S. hospitals, but may rise

Medication costs for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter stays and use of cheaper generic drugs. But costs may rise again as hospitals start to pay for Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:32 IST
Drug costs for COVID-19 patients plunge at U.S. hospitals, but may rise
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Medication costs for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter stays and use of cheaper generic drugs.

But costs may rise again as hospitals start to pay for Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. Research by the health data firm IllumiCare and exclusively shared with Reuters found that hospitals spent $1,090 per COVID-19 patient on medication in July. That was down from $3,011 in May among more than 50 hospitals in 10 states that were analyzed.

Several factors drove down the number. The average length of stay for COVID-19 patients declined by nearly 30%, from 9.6 days in April to 6.8 days in July, the hospital data show. And the number of medications used dropped by 22%, from nearly 20 individual drugs in April to 15.4 drugs in July. Pharmacists say some of the decrease in medications may stem from reduced use of ventilators, which require painkillers for sedation.

"We were throwing the kitchen sink at these patients and now hospitals are getting better at treating these infections," said G.T. LaBorde, chief executive of IllumiCare, a Birmingham, Alabama-based firm that works with hospitals and analyzes their electronic medical records. Remdesivir, which helped speed up patients' recovery in a U.S. trial, won emergency-use authorization in May from U.S. regulators. Gilead donated early doses but has begun charging. It has said the price for commercially insured patients is $3,120 per treatment course and $2,340 for patients on Medicare.

Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, said many of the medications being used on COVID-19 patients are not "budget busters" and drug shortages have often been a bigger problem than cost. But Ganio said pharmacy costs could increase significantly in the months ahead because of remdesivir.

Overall, many U.S. hospitals continue to face significant financial pressure from the pandemic as new infections remain high across much of the country, including in California, Florida and Texas. And health officials have warned that the upcoming flu season could further stress the healthcare system. "As healthcare professionals, we are holding our breath for what fall will bring with flu season and COVID," Ganio said.

In addition to remdesivir, hospital costs also may rise because of the increased use of tocilizumab, an anti-inflammatory drug widely used to treat arthritis. Hospital use jumped 29% among COVID-19 patients during July compared with the month earlier. Tocilizumab costs more than $2,200 per patient, and is one of a class of drugs that includes Roche's Actemra.

The most frequently prescribed drug for COVID-19 patients was the anticoagulant enoxaparin. It was given to 50% of inpatients last month at a cost of $322 per patient, the data show. Another treatment recently found to reduce mortality for some COVID-19 patients, the steroid dexamethasone, costs $8.78 per patient, according to IllumiCare, and it was given to 35.1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reviewed in July.

Overall, IllumiCare said it looked at data from March through July at health systems in 10 states, including California, Texas and Alabama. It found more than 4,000 patients who were hospitalized and under treatment primarily for a coronavirus infection, drawing on medical billing codes for respiratory infection, sepsis and related conditions. The firm excluded some COVID-positive patients, such as pregnant women, who were hospitalized for other reasons.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Microfinance sector may see consolidation post COVID, say experts

Microfinance industry, which serves the unbanked, is likely to head towards the path of consolidation post-COVID 19, feel industry experts. Micro lenders will also move towards digitisation of all processes for serving their c...

People will teach lesson to those who betrayed Cong: Digvijaya

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party. As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few ...

Rachel Weisz boards 'Dead Ringers' reboot series as actor, producer

Oscar-winning actor Rachel Weisz is all set to star in and produce a series -- an adaptation of David Cronenbergs psychological thriller Dead Ringers. The 1988 released horror-psychological thriller featured actor Jeremy Irons playing twin ...

Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace in our lives; Sonia Gandhi writes to his wife

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Madhura, the wife of Pandit Jasraj who passed away expressing her condolences and stating that said that classical violinist brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into lives. Sonia Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020