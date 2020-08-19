Left Menu
Development News Edition

As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

let's add in the things we can agree upon." But Democrats have flatly rejected White House and Republican calls for narrow legislation, saying Americans need broad legislation and accusing Republicans of failing to grasp the severity of the crisis. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said that he does not expect the White House to get serious about negotiations until after next week's Republican presidential election convention, where he expects Republicans to tout President Donald Trump's executive orders on coronavirus relief.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:24 IST
As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday. With the breakdown of talks between the White House and top congressional Democrats now in its 12th day, Senate Republicans are floating a "skinny" version of the $1 trillion bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a possible vote in the Republican-led chamber.

That bill ran into immediate opposition from both Democrats and McConnell's own Republicans when he unveiled it late last month. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called on Democrats to use Saturday's vote on U.S. Postal Service legislation in the House of Representatives as a vehicle for coronavirus relief including stimulus checks for individuals and funding for personal protective equipment and schools.

"I think the outlook for a skinny deal is better than it's ever been and yet we are still not there," Meadows told reporters. "If Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi moves forward a single bill on postal ... let's add in the things we can agree upon." But Democrats have flatly rejected White House and Republican calls for narrow legislation, saying Americans need broad legislation and accusing Republicans of failing to grasp the severity of the crisis.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said that he does not expect the White House to get serious about negotiations until after next week's Republican presidential election convention, where he expects Republicans to tout President Donald Trump's executive orders on coronavirus relief. "Once we get out of the Republican convention, the week before Labor Day, you're going to see serious negotiations restart. And that means we could do something possibly right after Labor Day, when we return," Kaine said in an online interview with Politico.

The Senate is due to return from recess on Sept. 8 and the House on Sept. 14

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, accor...

FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national teamgeneva

FIFA is helping soccer players switch eligibility and represent a second national team with a planned rule change announced Wednesday. The proposal gives hope to players who are eligible for multiple countries but fell out of favor at their...

Bangladesh ready to trial Indian COVID-19 vaccines

Bangladesh is ready to hold trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines developed by India and will receive early supplies of any successful candidate, officials said on Wednesday, as a Chinese firm continued to await assent for its trial request...

Seven booked by ACB in J-K for illegal land mutations

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked seven people, including three former government officials, in a case related to illegal mutation of land title in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020