Spain reports record 3,715 new coronavirus cases since end of lockdown

Spain reports record 3,715 new coronavirus cases since end of lockdownReuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:45 IST
Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.
Cumulative cases, which include antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, rose by 6,671 to 370,867, the ministry said. EU data show Spain has the highest number of cases in western Europe.