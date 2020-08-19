One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

Left Menu
One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, according to a bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:28 IST
One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, according to a bulletin. The latest victim was a 74-year-old man who died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He was suffering from an acute respiratory distress syndrome, the bulletin said. The new infections included two children, aged one and five. The fresh cases were detected from Sectors 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 37, 38, 40, Daria, Raipur Khurd, Maloya, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and Kajheri. There are 1,012 active cases as of now, the bulletin said. A total of 108 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, it said, adding that 1,351 people have been cured of the disease so far. A total of 22,730 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 20,210 tested negative while reports of 88 are awaited, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed that at least 25 per cent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes be kept reserved for virus patients. The administrator further directed the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation to ensure that the vendors in markets were tested through the rapid antigen method so that they do not become super spreaders, according to a statement. The administrator also asked the PGIMER to set up a plasma bank. T he fresh directions came after suggestions received from local MP Kirron Kher, city mayor and councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

