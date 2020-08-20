Left Menu
Development News Edition

'My life is a miracle': COVID-19 patient recuperates after four-month ordeal

Los Angeles resident Francisco Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 in April and says he doesn't know how he caught it. Now recuperating, the 31-year-old had avoided leaving the house because he was afraid of bringing the virus home and infecting his family.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 06:57 IST
'My life is a miracle': COVID-19 patient recuperates after four-month ordeal

Los Angeles resident Francisco Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 in April and says he doesn't know how he caught it.

Now recuperating, the 31-year-old had avoided leaving the house because he was afraid of bringing the virus home and infecting his family. His mother has cancer and his sister has lupus. The symptoms seemed mild at first: fever and headache, but Garcia's condition quickly deteriorated.

"A couple of days later, I couldn't breathe as much and I felt like I was having like a panic attack. My sister called the paramedics and they came and just took me to the hospital," he said in an interview at his home on Wednesday. Garcia doesn't recall being in pain. All he can remember is being at a hospital near his home. Then he woke up in a different hospital with a tube inserted into his nose.

His family watched helplessly as he was transferred between four different hospitals in total. "In the second hospital, they just told my dad that the only reason that he was still alive was because of the medication they're giving him," said Garcia's sister Lorena, explaining how the family had to make difficult choices with his medical care.

"Then two or three days passed and that's when he started bleeding from his brain." Garcia slipped into a coma and doctors recommended to his family they turn off his life support. But his mother and sister never gave up hope, and eventually he woke up.

The primary carer at home, Garcia was devastated when he was told he'd been in hospital for four months. "Just knowing that my mom and my sister are sick ... and I can't do nothing about it. That kind of hurt me," he said, fighting back tears.

Released from hospital two weeks ago, Garcia is now recovering at home. He says he wants his old life back. "Before all this happened, I was an active kid. I'd go play basketball, go hiking, bike riding," he said.

"From now on, I will do everything possible to move on with my life and do everything I can to better my life and my family's life as well."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.&#160; Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during ...

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source

The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a side agreement to the UAEs overtures to Israel, an industry insider who was part of the dialogue with government officials said on Wednesday...

Haitian official says at least 14 drown when boat sinks

At least 14 people drowned and more appeared to be missing after a packed sailboat sank in a channel between mainland Haiti and an outlying island, a Haitian official said. Jose Rethone, coordinator of the civil protection office in Haitis ...

Virtual prayer and meditation session held for Hindu delegates at Democratic convention

The ongoing Democratic National Convention on Wednesday organised a virtual prayer and meditation session for Hindu delegates and members attending the four-day event. The session was led by Anurima Bhargava, vice chair, US Commission on In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020