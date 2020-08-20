Philippines confirms 4,339 more coronavirus cases, 88 deaths

Philippines confirms 4,339 more coronavirus cases, 88 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:49 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 4,339 new coronavirus infections and 88 additional deaths.
It said total confirmed infections have risen to 178,022 while deaths have reached 2,883. The Philippines has reported the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and the region's second-highest death toll, after Indonesia.
