Kremlin says doctors doing everything for stricken Putin critic Navalny
The Kremlin said on Thursday that doctors were doing all they could to help opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a serious condition in hospital, and wished him a speedy recovery as it would any other Russian citizen.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:10 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that doctors were doing all they could to help opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a serious condition in hospital, and wished him a speedy recovery as it would any other Russian citizen. Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday morning after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any poisoning would need to be confirmed by laboratory tests. He said the authorities would be ready to consider a request for Navalny to be treated abroad should one be made.
