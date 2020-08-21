Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Jeonbuk to limit stadium crowd size amid COVID-19 spike - Yonhap

South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will allow fans into the Jeonju World Cup Stadium for their K League game against Sangju Sangmu on Sunday but will limit attendance to 10% amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:21 IST
Soccer-Jeonbuk to limit stadium crowd size amid COVID-19 spike - Yonhap

South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will allow fans into the Jeonju World Cup Stadium for their K League game against Sangju Sangmu on Sunday but will limit attendance to 10% amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. FC Seoul, Incheon United and Suwon Samsung Bluewings were among the top-flight clubs that closed their stadiums to fans after the South Korean government reimposed social distancing rules in Seoul and some surrounding cities.

Yonhap said Jeonbuk, three-time defending K League champions, will limit its crowd size to around 4,000, down from their initial plan of around 10,000, with all supporters set to receive a pack of hand sanitizer. The Korean top-flight season began on May 8 in empty stadiums as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus before a limited number of fans were allowed to attend K League games from Aug. 1.

The government last week gave the green light for stadiums to operate at 30% capacity but the recent surge in cases has meant clubs have had to shut their stadiums once again. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday, bringing the country's total to 16,670, with 309 deaths. It was the highest daily count since March 8.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the politicians condition had improved a little, but that it was still unstable and that attempting to move him could pose a risk to his life.The d...

Acronis True Image 2021 Unites Award-winning Backup with Advanced Antimalware, Creating The First Complete Personal Cyber Protection Solution

Integrating real-time antimalware and on-demand antivirus with its best-of-breed personal backup solution enables Acronis to deliver unmatched value to users SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protecti...

8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687...

Accepting Democratic nomination, Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trumps presidency. The current president has cloaked Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020