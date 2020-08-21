Left Menu
Development News Edition

107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

The woman-daughter duo along with three other family members were discharged from a COVID-19 hospital in Jalna city on Thursday. The centenarian, her daughter, 65-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17, were undergoing treatment for coronavirus for more than a week at the hospital, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:25 IST
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

A 107-year-old woman and her 78- year-old daughter have recovered from COVID-19 here in Maharashtra, overcoming the odds of high mortality rate among elderly people, an official said on Friday. The woman-daughter duo along with three other family members were discharged from a COVID-19 hospital in Jalna city on Thursday.

The centenarian, her daughter, 65-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17, were undergoing treatment for coronavirus for more than a week at the hospital, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale said. Residents of Mali Pura in old Jalna, the family was admitted to the hospital on August 11 after they tested positive for the infection, she said.

The centenarian had recently undergone a spine surgery and when she tested positive for the virus, her old age posed a major challenge in her recovery, Bhosale said. Post-recovery, the family members were given a warm farewell by the hospital staff.

"We had lost all hope. We survived because of the dedication shown by the medical staff...it is nothing short of a miracle," the centenarian woman's son said before heading home. District collector Ravindra Binwade and district superintendent of police S Chaitanya, who were present for the farewell programme, appreciated the efforts of the hospital staff.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the politicians condition had improved a little, but that it was still unstable and that attempting to move him could pose a risk to his life.The d...

Acronis True Image 2021 Unites Award-winning Backup with Advanced Antimalware, Creating The First Complete Personal Cyber Protection Solution

Integrating real-time antimalware and on-demand antivirus with its best-of-breed personal backup solution enables Acronis to deliver unmatched value to users SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protecti...

8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687...

Accepting Democratic nomination, Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trumps presidency. The current president has cloaked Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020