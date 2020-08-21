Left Menu
Cycling-Teams with two coronavirus cases will be out of the Tour - sources

The Criterium du Dauphine is organised by Tour owners Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), who used the week long race earlier this month as a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:53 IST
Two positive coronavirus cases within a team will result in the outfit being out of the upcoming Tour de France, team staff members told Reuters on Friday. Two sports directors who will be on the Aug. 29-Sept 20 event confirmed a report by cycling website Velonews that the race will be over for teams who are found to have two infected members in their ranks.

"The measure was announced to us at the Criterium du Dauphine," one sports director, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to discuss the matter, told Reuters.

They will be tested for the coronavirus twice before the race starts and a mobile testing lab will be at their disposal.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme told Reuters on Thursday that a rider testing positive for the coronavirus would be required to isolate, along with his room mate, but that it would not lead to the race being abandoned. ASO declined to comment.

France has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases recently although the number of hospitalised people has remained stable. There have been no reported coronavirus cases within the professional peloton since racing resumed in late July after a four-month suspension.

