With highest-ever single day Covid recoveries of 62,282, India's recovery rate reaches 74.28 pc

With 62,282 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 62,282 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. "With a total of 21,58,946 recoveries, India's recovery rate now stands at 74.28 per cent. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached 14,66,918 today. The percentage of recoveries continues to rise steeply alongside the steady decline of the percentage of active cases," the statement from the MoFHW said.

It further said that the current 6,92,028 active cases was 23.82 per cent of the total positive cases and compose the actual caseload of the country. A total of 8,05,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 3,3,467,237.

"India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.89 per cent owing to the sharpened focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive oxygen support and upgradation of clinical skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through teleconsultation sessions of AIIMS in New Delhi," it added. It also said that there were 1504 COVID-19 testing labs in the country, including 978 in the government sector and 526 private labs. (ANI)

