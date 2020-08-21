Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar locks down Rakhine capital after outbreak of more infectious virus strain

Myanmar has locked down the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine State after an outbreak of a novel coronavirus strain that officials said was more infectious than that previously seen in the country. Nineteen people have tested positive for the virus in the western region since Monday, health officials said on Friday, the first local transmission in Myanmar in months, bringing its total number of cases to 409.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:31 IST
Myanmar locks down Rakhine capital after outbreak of more infectious virus strain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar has locked down the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine State after an outbreak of a novel coronavirus strain that officials said was more infectious than that previously seen in the country.

Nineteen people have tested positive for the virus in the western region since Monday, health officials said on Friday, the first local transmission in Myanmar in months, bringing its total number of cases to 409. Myat Htut Nyunt, deputy director at Myanmar's department of medical research, said the type of virus was the same as a mutation detected this week in Malaysia, which has been found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, and is thought to be more infectious.

"So we would like to inform the people that this kind of virus has a faster rate of transmission," the official said. The vast majority of the recent cases have been in the town of Sittwe, where officials have issued a stay-at-home order and imposed a curfew. Domestic airlines have suspended services between Sittwe and the commercial capital of Yangon.

Tens of thousands of people are living in displacement camps across Rakhine due to fighting between government troops and ethnic minority insurgents. Myanmar has curbed internet access in swathes of the region, citing security grounds. Sittwe is also home to camps where about 100,000 Rohingya Muslims have been confined since an outbreak of violence in 2012. Rohingya are mostly denied citizenship and face strict curbs on freedom of movement and access to healthcare.

The virus outbreak risks inflaming tension between the majority Buddhist and minority Rohingya population, who have been targeted with hate speech after the detection of cases in the region. The minority are widely derided as interlopers from neighbouring Bangladesh, despite tracing their presence in the region back centuries, and have been accused of bringing the virus across the border.

Rakhine State parliament lawmaker Kyaw Zaw Oo blamed Rohingya for the outbreak in a Facebook post, saying it was "almost 100 percent certain" that they were to blame and urged segregation between the two ethnic groups. He could not be reached for comment.

Kyaw Hla, a Rohingya leader in one camp, said government staff had visited on Friday but conditions there were too inadequate to follow advice on social distancing and hygiene. "It's not OK to live here, in a small space with many people. We have always had concerns in the camp, COVID-19 or other issues. Families live in 8 foot by 10 foot or 8 foot by 14 foot rooms. Things are not going to get better." (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 profit falls to Rs 273 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended June, down from Rs 790 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2,575 crore in Q1 FY21 ...

Irish county to remain under lockdown, business body told

Irelands public health officials have recommended that strict COVID-19 restrictions should remain in place in one of the three counties where they were reimposed two weeks ago, the health minister was quoted as telling local businesses. Ire...

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020