Left Menu
Development News Edition

New scam detected in Bihar: 8 girls born to 65-year-old in 14 months

The bizarre phenomenon, which could have left the world of gynecology and obstetrics astir if taken at face value, has been reported from Musahari block where records have been apparently fudged by officials concerned to siphon off money meant for a scheme that seeks to incentivise the birth of girl child and prevent female infanticide. The matter came to light after Musahari Primary Health Centre in-charge Upendra Chaudhary smelt a rat and lodged an FIR at the local police station recently.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:43 IST
New scam detected in Bihar: 8 girls born to 65-year-old in 14 months

Superhuman rates of fertility, shown among women in their 60s, all residents of an administrative block in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, has led to the unearthing of a major scam, officials said on Friday. The bizarre phenomenon, which could have left the world of gynecology and obstetrics astir if taken at face value, has been reported from Musahari block where records have been apparently fudged by officials concerned to siphon off money meant for a scheme that seeks to incentivise the birth of girl child and prevent female infanticide.

The matter came to light after Musahari Primary Health Centre in-charge Upendra Chaudhary smelt a rat and lodged an FIR at the local police station recently. It is unbelievable. Leela Devi, aged 65, has been shown to have sired eight girls in 14 months and for every so-called childbirth Rs 1,400 were transferred into her purported account and shown as withdrawn by the beneficiary," he said.

Similar disbursements have been shown in favor of sexagenarian Shanti Devi, who, if the records of National Rural Health Mission here were to be believed, gave birth to five children in nine months. Sonia Devi has, likewise, been shown to deliver four children in five months.

When told about the benefits purportedly received by them and the reason for the same, these women expressed bewilderment, pointed towards their children, all middle-aged, and stated that it must have been decades since they last went into labour. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has taken a strong note of the flagrant irregularities and ordered a high-level inquiry.

The inquiry committee headed by Additional District Collector Rajesh Kumar has found that prima facie the charges of irregularities are true. Departmental action will be taken against those found guilty after a detailed probe which would be in addition to legal punishment that may be awarded by a court of law in due course," he said. The unearthing of the irregularity has led to outrage among the people whom the episode reminds of the infamous fodder scam of the '90s, in which records had shown truckloads of fodder meant for livestock transported on scooters, and payments for the same being made to people running businesses like tailoring.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...

Postmaster says 'sacred duty' to ensure timely election mail

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday said its his sacred duty to ensure election mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into disruptions and changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans...

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020