Scale of pandemic in Mexico "under-recognised", says WHO

Scale of pandemic in Mexico "under-recognised", says WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:27 IST
The scale of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said on Friday. He told a Geneva briefing that testing in Mexico worked out at about three people per 100,000, compared with about 150 tests per 100,000 people in the United States.
More than 22.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
