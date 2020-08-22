Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby to be held without fans as COVID-19 spreads in Louisville

The race, which is usually held on the first Saturday in May, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers had planned to welcome a reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators to Churchill Downs. "With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning," Churchill Downs Inc. said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 02:18 IST
Horse racing-Kentucky Derby to be held without fans as COVID-19 spreads in Louisville
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Organizers of the Kentucky Derby said on Friday that no fans would be allowed to attend the race on Sept. 5 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Louisville. The race, which is usually held on the first Saturday in May, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers had planned to welcome a reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators to Churchill Downs.

"With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning," Churchill Downs Inc. said in a statement. "We have made the difficult decision to hold this year's Kentucky Derby on September 5 without fans," the company said.

"We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans," it added. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he backed the decision.

"The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a 'red zone' based on increases in cases," he said. "This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases," he said.

At least 174,266 people have died from the disease across the United States, according to a Reuters tally. Usually the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown, this year's Kentucky Derby was preceded by the Belmont Stakes in June and will be followed by the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil prosecutors accuse two in alleged Petrobras-Maersk corruption scheme

Brazilian prosecutors pressed charges on Friday against two people for an alleged scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit A.P. Moller-Maersk, the worlds largest shipping company. The case stems from an inv...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Traissic encounter; Scientists peer inside ancient Egyptian cat and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Interpol red notices issued for ex-paramilitary boss, Colombia says

Three Interpol red notices have been issued for former paramilitary boss Salvatore Mancuso, the Colombian government said on Friday. Mancuso is in custody in the United States, where he was convicted of drug trafficking following his extrad...

Some VOA journalists forced to leave US soon as visas expire

More than a dozen journalists with the US governments premier international broadcaster may soon be forced to leave the United States as their visas expire with no action from the agencys new leadership. Some 16 Voice of America journalists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020