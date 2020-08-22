Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day. In New Zealand, where businesses and schools in its biggest city, Auckland, remain on lockdown amid a recent cluster of coronavirus cases, health authorities reported six new infections on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:58 IST
Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day. Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the country's COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many nations with about 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.

"It's great to see two days in a row under 200, certainly we are trending down," said Brett Sutton, the state's chief health officer. "The best way to safeguard against a third wave is to bring that number down to the lowest feasible, possible level." The state reported 182 new daily infections, down from over 700 a day two weeks ago.

Almost mid-way through a six-week lockdown, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he was hopeful the toughened restrictions were working. "It's difficult, it's painful, I know, but if we can just stay the course then we will get to the other side of this. Then we'll be able to open up," he said.

In New South Wales, the most populous state, officials reported 10 new cases, including a second security guard at the Harbour Marriott Hotel, which was being used to quarantine people returning from overseas. The man had also recently worked at the Sheraton Grand in Sydney, state health officer Kerry Chant told reporters. Australia allows about 4,000 citizens to return home every week but travellers must spend two weeks quarantined in hotels after arrival.

Meanwhile, the north eastern state of Queensland introduced an immediate 10-people cap to all gatherings in Brisbane, its capital, and surrounding regions, after a small outbreak was found at a youth detention centre. It reported nine new cases and no new casualties. In New Zealand, where businesses and schools in its biggest city, Auckland, remain on lockdown amid a recent cluster of coronavirus cases, health authorities reported six new infections on Saturday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to review whether to ease or extend the lockdown beyond Aug. 26, on Monday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai water supply reservoirs at 92.38 per cent of total capacity: BMC

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC water supply reservoirs at 92.38 percent of the total capacity, the reservoirs saw a good recovery in August after a disappointing observation in July, a BMC official informed here on Saturday...

Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the countrys consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.We have conducted over 34.1 milli...

Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says study

Scientists have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that can be given in one dose via the nose, and is effective in preventing infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to protective candidates that c...

One terrorists killed, two others believed to be trapped in ongoing Baramulla encounter: CRPF

One terrorist was killed and two others are believed to be trapped in an encounter undergoing in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district here, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF said on Saturday. An encounter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020