Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's coronavirus chief urges Ukraine to ban Jewish pilgrimage

The head of Israel's coronavirus task force has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ban an annual pilgrimage in which Hasidic Jews visit the central Ukrainian town of Uman over concerns the site may become a virus hotspot. Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:29 IST
Israel's coronavirus chief urges Ukraine to ban Jewish pilgrimage
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The head of Israel's coronavirus task force has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ban an annual pilgrimage in which Hasidic Jews visit the central Ukrainian town of Uman over concerns the site may become a virus hotspot. Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810. This year, Jewish New Year celebrations run from Sept. 18-20.

The Ukrainian and Israeli governments have already issued a joint statement pleading with pilgrims to cancel their trips, but huge crowds are still planning to fly. Ronni Gamzu, Israel's lead adviser on coronavirus, has now sent a letter to Zelenskiy, urging him to take action.

"A gathering of this sort, at such troubled times, is expected to generate mass events of infection of tourists and local Ukrainian residents, turning into a heavy burden on local medical systems, while thousands more are expected to come back to Israel and further spread the virus," Gamzu said in the letter seen by Reuters on Saturday. "I urge you to enforce a ban on these celebrations this year, as part of the entire global community's effort to stop this horrific pandemic," he said.

On Friday Israel passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases. It has recorded 809 COVID-19 deaths among its 9 million population.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains. Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning....

Khel Ratna an "added responsibility" for Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that the accolade would be an added responsibility for her to bring more laurels for the country. Apart from Batra, M...

COVID-19: Devotees, pandals go online in Ganesh festival

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday. Many families are using various applicatio...

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCIs fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Boards outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been regularly asking me about the tourname...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020