Parbhani: COVID-19 case count rises to 1,975

With addition of 94 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Parbhani district mounted to 1,975, an official said. The new additions included 52 cases from the district prison, which took the count of infections from the facility to 81.

With three more persons succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district increased to 94, the official added. A total of 786 patients have recovered so far.

"The number of infected patients in the district jail in Parbhani has reached 81. We have conducted 350 rapid antigen tests there so far," District collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI..