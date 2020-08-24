Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDA's emergency use authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * France reported 4,897 new infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May.

* Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in serious condition with a fever, her party's spokeswoman said AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday the number of COVID-19 deaths had risen by 1,006 to 175,651 and reported 5,643,812 cases, an increase of 45,265 cases from its previous count. * Total COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpassed 3.6 million after it reported 23,421 new cases and 494 additional fatalities in the past 24 hours, while Mexico reported 226 more deaths on Sunday, ending the week with 3,723 fatalities — the lowest total in more than two months.

* Peruvian government officials condemned the owner of a nightclub after at least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a party raided by police because it violated coronavirus restrictions. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's capital, Seoul, on Monday ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in cases. * India's total caseload crossed 3.1 million, while the death toll touched 57,542.

* Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks. * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi public sector employees will return to on-site work on Aug. 30, state TV reported, quoting the human resources ministry, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

* Around 1,500 volunteers equipped with face masks, hand disinfectant and tracking gadgets attended an indoor concert in Germany on Saturday as part of a study to simulate how the novel coronavirus spreads in large gatherings. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares gained on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. * Irish consumer sentiment slipped in August after local COVID-19 lockdowns and stricter nationwide restrictions that the survey's authors said may cause some to re-assess how long the disruption will last.

* Effective unemployment in Australia will climb above 13% by the end of September, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, as nearly half a million people lose their jobs due to a full lockdown of the country's second most populous city.

