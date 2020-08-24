Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt hospitals shut door on pregnant women, says CPI(M) MP

Many private hospitals here are refusing to admit pregnant women for delivery, saying they had not taken prior treatment in healthcare facilities, CPI(M) MP, P R Natarajan said on Monday.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:45 IST
Pvt hospitals shut door on pregnant women, says CPI(M) MP

Many private hospitals here are refusing to admit pregnant women for delivery, saying they had not taken prior treatment in healthcare facilities, CPI(M) MP, P R Natarajan said on Monday. In a letter to the district collector K Rajamani, the MP said he has been receiving lots of complaints about some hospitals refusing to admit the women whose deliveries were due soon.

The reason they were giving was that these women had not taken treatment from the beginning, and, therefore, without knowing the condition, the hospitals may not be in a position to take a risk, he said. Stating that if pressured to treat such women, the hospitals would say there was non-availability of beds, he said the real reason was that there was no facility to treat coronavirus-infected people in those hospitals.

Considering the issue, the district administration should immediately intervene and solve it besides taking steps to set up COVID-19 wards in private hospitals, too, Natarajan added..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Belarus opposition activists detained in the capital

Belarusian authorities on Monday detained two leading opposition activists who have helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritarian ruler of 26 years. The oppositions Coordination Council said its...

2020 Watch: Can Trump expand his coalition beyond his base?

Joe Bidens Democratic Party just pulled off the first national convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that felt like an extended infomercial at times but was praised by Republicans and Democrats alike for its production va...

Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.He is in home isolation and his health ...

Miss my friend a lot: PM on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020