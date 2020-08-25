Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 81,479; death toll mounts to 419

Odisha's COVID-19 tally shot up to 81,479 on Monday as 2,949 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 419, a senior health official said. Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh cases at 589, followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215) and Ganjam (179), he said.

A total of 1,826 cases were detected from quarantine centres, while 1,123 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said. Ganjam reported five fresh fatalities, Sundergarh two and Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts one each, he said.

Ganjam district accounted for 179 of the state's 419 COVID-19 deaths, while 53 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said. The fatality rate in Odisha now stands at 0.52 per cent, the official said.

The state registered a record of 2,519 recoveries on Monday, the official said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 69.86 per cent. "With the recovery of another 2,519 #COVID19 patients today, Odisha maintains record recovery numbers for two days in a row!," the department said on its Twitter handle.

A total of 2,129 patients had on Sunday recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. The fresh infections, reported from all the 30 districts, have taken the number of active cases in the state to 24,082, while 56,925 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested 13,63,620 samples for COVID-19, including 60,909 on Sunday, the official added..