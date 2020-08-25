Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy may soon have two-day lockdown every week: Health Minister

Rao also sought the cooperation of the public in adhering to the safety norms which would help reduce the number of fresh cases. Meanwhile, the Secretary to Department of Health Research in Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava informed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi that a team of scientists from ICMR would visit Puducherry tomorrow to strengthen the central team of doctors of JIPMER in assisting the government fight the pandemic here.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:41 IST
Pondy may soon have two-day lockdown every week: Health Minister

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday indicated that the union territory may have 2-day lockdown every weekend, as part of the government's efforts to contain spread of coronavirus. The Minister told a virtual press conference that presently a complete lockdown was imposed on Tuesdays as Saturdays and Sundays were considered auspicious for holding wedding events.

"I have requested the Chief Minister during a video conference Monday to introduce the two day lockdown on Saturday and Sunday from next month so that the present spike in new cases could be controlled considerably," Rao, elected from Yanam region in Andhra Pradesh, said. Anticipating not less than 3,000 cases of viral infection during the coming week, he said the equipment needed for expeditious testing of swabs of patients in all the four regions would be installed.

"Already the equipment had been despatched to Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions and the hospitals in the outlying regions would be facilitated with the equipment to carry out testing expeditiously." He further said steps had been taken to increase the bed strength in the medical college hospital here by making use of the premises of boys and girls hostels. Rao also sought the cooperation of the public in adhering to the safety norms which would help reduce the number of fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to Department of Health Research in Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava informed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi that a team of scientists from ICMR would visit Puducherry tomorrow to strengthen the central team of doctors of JIPMER in assisting the government fight the pandemic here. Lt Governor pointed out in a whatsapp message that she had received the letter from ICMR informing her that three scientists from the National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai would visit the union territory.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry hosts webinar to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Defence Estates DGDE organised a webinar to improve implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes CSS in 62 cantonments around the country here today. It was inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri ...

Kejriwal proposes global makeover for Delhi's weekly markets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the citys weekly markets to develop them as a popular tourist spot. During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphe...

After violence, Visva Bharati University decides to keep campus shut till Aug 31

After the recent incident of violence and vandalism on its campus grounds, authorities of the Visva Bharati said the campus will remain closed till August 31, following which a stock-taking of the existing situation will be done to decide o...

Only first wife of man entitled to lay claim on his money: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said as per law, if a man has two wives and both lay claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled for it but his children from both marriages would get the money. A bench of Justices S J Kathawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020