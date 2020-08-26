Left Menu
Kenya becomes first country in world awarded 'Safer Tourism Resilience Seal'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Kenya on August 25 has become the first country in the world to be awarded the recommended status of the Safer Tourism Resilience Seal by global body Rebuilding Travels, according to a news report by Kenya.co.ke.

The tourism agency singled out Kenya's commitment to creating a step by step process of a careful and safe reopening and resumption of business in the tourism sector.

The Kenyan Ministry of Tourism in discussions with Rebuilding Tourism has demonstrated that it understands that tourism surety involves training, education, investments in software, and the understanding that security/surety is not a simplistic discipline.

"In an age of great change and challenges ranging from issues of health to security, the Kenyan ministry of tourism has demonstrated that it accepts the fact that its tourism personnel will have continual training and must be flexible enough to adjust their procedure to a constantly changing environment," the organization noted.

Tourism CS Najib Balala stated that Kenya was determined to revive the sector that had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of my country, we are very grateful for the recognition. It has not been easy, but we have to be optimistic and think outside the box to stay competitive. Kenya is safer than before. We have put every effort into safety and health," he stated.

