Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian theatres, restaurants could reopen in September

1, indoor restaurants could open taking into account the epidemiological conditions in each town." Iohannis added the government would decide the conditions on Thursday. Romanian schools will reopen on Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the pandemic likely to hold classes online.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:29 IST
Romanian theatres, restaurants could reopen in September
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Romanian theatres and cinemas could reopen from Sept. 1 with social distancing restrictions and protective masks, while the return of indoor restaurants depends on the number of new coronavirus cases in each region, the president said on Wednesday. Romania has been reporting just over 1,000 new cases per day since late July, bringing confirmed cases to 81,646 since the pandemic reached the country in late February.

Some 3,421 people have died, and Romania has extended a state of alert until the middle of September. Indoor restaurants, cinemas and theatres have been closed since March. "There are two sectors where I feel it is important that activity resumes, as much as possible under safe conditions," President Klaus Iohannis told reporters.

"After Sept. 1, indoor restaurants could open taking into account the epidemiological conditions in each town." Iohannis added the government would decide the conditions on Thursday.

Romanian schools will reopen on Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the pandemic likely to hold classes online. The European Union state will hold a local election on Sept. 27, with a parliamentary election likely in December.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records highest single-day spike in cases in 45 days; daily COVID-19 tests to be doubled

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week since there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday as the national capital record...

Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight...

Multilevel approach needed for robust climate risk management framework: Vardhan

A robust climate risk management framework calls for a multilevel approach across the country to determine the impact climate change risks pose, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. Delivering a special address a...

Norway adds Germany to COVID-19 quarantine list

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechtenstein from Aug. 29 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries. Similar restrictions will also be imposed on those co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020