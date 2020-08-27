Left Menu
Development News Edition

Togo overcomes ‘sleeping sickness’ as a public health problem

The west African nation of Togo has eliminated human African trypanosomiasis or “sleeping sickness” as a public health problem, becoming the first in the continent to achieve the milestone, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

UN News | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:43 IST
Togo overcomes ‘sleeping sickness’ as a public health problem
“Togo is a pathfinder in eliminating sleeping sickness, a disease which has threatened millions of Africans,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Sleeping sickness is a neglected tropical disease that is caused by protozoan parasites (single-celled microorganisms) belonging to the genus Trypanosoma. The parasites are transmitted by infected tsetse flies and if untreated the disease is almost always fatal.

"Togo is a pathfinder in eliminating sleeping sickness, a disease which has threatened millions of Africans," Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said on Thursday.

"I congratulate the Government and people of Togo for showing the way. I am sure the country's efforts will inspire others to push towards a final eradication of sleeping sickness," she added.

Sleeping sickness is only found in 36 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, in areas where health systems are often weak. The people most exposed to the tsetse fly and to the disease live in rural areas and depend on agriculture, fishing, animal husbandry or hunting.

Over two decades of sustained commitment

Togo's achievement comes after more than two decades of sustained political commitment, surveillance and screening of cases, according to the UN health agency.

Beginning in 2000, the country's public health officials implemented control measures. In 2011, Togo established surveillance sites at hospitals in the cities of Mango and Tchamba, which cover the main areas at risk of the disease. Public health officials have since maintained heightened disease surveillance in endemic and at-risk areas.

Togo first applied for certification of elimination of sleeping sickness in 2018 and a team of WHO experts studied the data, made recommendations and requested a revision by the country before giving their approval.

National efforts were supported by WHO-led global collaboration that facilitated the donation of medicines and resources from pharmaceutical companies, helped strengthen local capacity and ensured the sustained availability of tools required to control the disease.

Two forms of sleeping sickness

There are two forms of sleeping sickness: the first, caused by Trypanosoma brucei gambiense that is found in 24 countries in west and central Africa, accounting for more than 98 per cent of cases. The second form, due to Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, is found in 13 countries in eastern and southern Africa and represents the rest of the cases.

In the first stage, the symptoms generally include bouts of fever, headaches, enlarged lymph nodes, joint pains and itching. In the second stage, parasites cross the blood-brain barrier to infect the central nervous system, resulting in changes of behaviour, confusion, sensory disturbances and poor coordination. The disturbance of the sleep cycle, which gives the disease its name, is an important feature.

WHO and partners are targeting the elimination as a public health problem of the gambiense form of the disease from all endemic countries by 2030. Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana have started the validation process with the support of WHO.

Wiping out the gambiense form of sleeping sickness will require maintaining the commitment of endemic countries and of donors as well as integrating control and surveillance activities into the regular health systems, said WHO, adding that such efforts need to be supported by improved tools, innovative disease control approaches and effective coordination of efforts.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland protesters, US agents clash near federal building

Protesters and US agents assigned to protect federal property in Portland clashed late Wednesday outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building in another night of violence for Oregons largest city. Some people in a crowd of abou...

We are not happy with outcome: Cong after GST Council meeting

The Congress Thursday said it was dissatisfied with the outcome of the GST Council meeting and accused the Centre of adopting a majoritarian approach and thrusting solutions on states. The finance ministers of Congress-ruled states are not ...

UP: Muzaffarnagar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

Seventy-two more people, including four inmates of the district jail and three staff members of the district women hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 515, officials said. Thirty-one...

140 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 5,725

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said. At least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020