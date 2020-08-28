Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya secures Ksh8.1 billion loan from Japan to boost Universal Health Coverage

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:55 IST
Kenya secures Ksh8.1 billion loan from Japan to boost Universal Health Coverage
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / State House Kenya

The Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 27 has announced a Ksh8.1 billion loan to Kenya, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The loan is aimed at boosting the attainment of Universal Health Coverage as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

Japan offered Kenya a repayment period of 30 years with a grace period of a decade with the country's debt burden increasing. The agreement was reached between the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie and Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

Speaking during the Covid-19 daily briefing at Afya House, Horie revealed that the amount is an addition to a Ksh 4 billion loan previously signed.

"This morning I have signed an exchange note titled Policy Loan for Attainment of the Universal Health Coverage with Honourable Yatani of Treasury at his office.

"The total amount of more than Ksh8 billion. We have done a first phase of the same assistance in the past amounting to Ksh4 billion," he noted.

The loan is expected to support the country in efforts against COVID-19 by improving access to appropriate healthcare services and reducing the financial burden on the government.

Horie also revealed that the two countries would sign another exchange note on Friday, September 4, to disperse a grant aid for provisions of medical equipment that includes over 10 counties.

The Asian country will also provide 10 ambulances through the counterpart fund to help the country fight against the deadly virus.

In addition, Japan also donated 500 COVID-19 kits to KEMRI through JICA which will facilitate over 50,000 tests according to Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

While Lionel Messis future remains a major question in world soccer, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has professed his complete dedication to Juventus entering the third season of a four-year contract with the Italian club. As Im getting r...

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single Ice Cream on Friday to furious fan approval.Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video httpswww.youtube.comwatchvvRX...

Doctor turns ambulance driver, ferries patient to hospital

A 30-year-old doctor is being hailed as a real COVID warrior after he drove an ambulance to ferry a critically ill elderly coronavirus patient to a hospital from a care centre here. Dr Ranjeet Nikam said since the driver of the ambulance su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020