China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:02 IST
Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it would lend $100 million to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project will be co-financed by the World Bank and aims to increase the country's testing, tracing, and treatment capacity, as well as its pandemic preparedness, according to a statement by the AIIB.
The loan is part of AIIB's $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank had already loaned Bangladesh $250 million through this facility in May.
