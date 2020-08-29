Left Menu
110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

The Health Minister congratulated the doctors and staff of the Medical College hospital for providing good healthcare to the elderly woman. It is a proud moment for the state's health sector fighting a battle against COVID-19, Shailaja said.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:00 IST
110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

In a matter of pride for the state health sector, a 110-year-old woman got discharged from a Medical College Hospital in North Kerala on Saturday after winning her battle against the novel coronavirus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said Randathani Variath Pathu from Malappuram district is the oldest person who has recovered from the coronavirus infection in the state.

After being admitted to the state-run Medical College on August 18, the woman responded to the treatment without any tension, doctors said. "Pathu contracted the virus from her daughter.

She had only minor symptoms," they said.

Members of Pathu's family expressed their gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Medical College for saving her life.

She will be under observation for 14 days at her home. Earlier, a 105-year-old woman and 103-year-old man, had returned home after getting cured of the infection.

