Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143 The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain records 1,108 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, the government said on Saturday, down slightly from the figure recorded on Friday. A further 12 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, it added. Myanmar reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Myanmar reported 77 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the Southeast Asian nation's biggest daily rise, amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. Last Wednesday, Myanmar also reported 70 new cases. Surge in South Korea coronavirus cases sparks hospital bed shortage concerns

South Korea recorded its 16th consecutive day of triple digit rises in new coronavirus cases on Saturday, extending a second wave of infections that is fanning concerns about a shortage of hospital beds in Seoul. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) posted 308 new cases as of midnight Friday, the majority of them in the capital and surrounding areas. Exclusive: WHO sweetens terms to join struggling global COVAX vaccine facility - documents

Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses, documents seen by Reuters show. The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by Monday's deadline for submitting expressions of interest. Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision. Istanbul restricts indoor ceremonies as COVID cases, deaths rise

Authorities in Istanbul announced curbs on weddings and other ceremonies in Turkey's largest city on Saturday as the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths hit their highest level nationwide in more than two months. From Monday indoor weddings, engagement parties and circumcision ceremonies will be banned, Istanbul's governor's office said. Children and people aged over 60 will be barred from outdoor ceremonies which still go ahead, it said. France reports 5,453 new coronavirus cases

France reported 5,453 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 7,379 seen on Friday. The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,602 from 30,596 reported on Friday. U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN) India to reopen underground train networks even as coronavirus cases jump

India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government's efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar. India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the numbers seen in the last couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country's outbreak currently the world's worst. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Japan plans to secure enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate its population four times over, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Commission was working on signing further contracts to secure vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds gather for Kenosha march against police brutality

A crowd of hundreds gathered in Kenosha on Saturday for a march and rally against police violence, nearly a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Music played over a loudspeaker and someone pla...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain records 1,108 new COVID-19 casesThe United Kingdom recorded 1,108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, the government said on Saturday, down slightly from the figur...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties -police sources

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone, causing damage to an empty building and no casualties, Iraqi police sources said on Saturday. Sirens blasted from the U.S. embassy inside the zone, which houses government b...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoesFrom the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the lates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020