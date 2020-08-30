Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain records 1,108 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, the government said on Saturday, down slightly from the figure recorded on Friday. A further 12 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, it added. Myanmar reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Myanmar reported 77 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the Southeast Asian nation's biggest daily rise, amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. Last Wednesday, Myanmar also reported 70 new cases. Surge in South Korea coronavirus cases sparks hospital bed shortage concerns

South Korea recorded its 16th consecutive day of triple digit rises in new coronavirus cases on Saturday, extending a second wave of infections that is fanning concerns about a shortage of hospital beds in Seoul. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) posted 308 new cases as of midnight Friday, the majority of them in the capital and surrounding areas. Exclusive: WHO sweetens terms to join struggling global COVAX vaccine facility - documents

Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses, documents seen by Reuters show. The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by Monday's deadline for submitting expressions of interest. Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision. Istanbul restricts indoor ceremonies as COVID cases, deaths rise

Authorities in Istanbul announced curbs on weddings and other ceremonies in Turkey's largest city on Saturday as the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths hit their highest level nationwide in more than two months. From Monday indoor weddings, engagement parties and circumcision ceremonies will be banned, Istanbul's governor's office said. Children and people aged over 60 will be barred from outdoor ceremonies which still go ahead, it said. France reports 5,453 new coronavirus cases

France reported 5,453 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 7,379 seen on Friday. The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,602 from 30,596 reported on Friday. U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN) India to reopen underground train networks even as coronavirus cases jump

India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government's efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar. India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the numbers seen in the last couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country's outbreak currently the world's worst. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Japan plans to secure enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate its population four times over, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Commission was working on signing further contracts to secure vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS