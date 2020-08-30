Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to extend coronavirus economic aid on Tuesday, official says

Brazil will officially announce on Tuesday the extension of an aid payment program designed to help people weather the economic damage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Saturday. President Jair Bolsonaro has previously stated that the aid payments, which are due to expire this month, will be renewed through the end of the year.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 04:30 IST
Brazil to extend coronavirus economic aid on Tuesday, official says

Brazil will officially announce on Tuesday the extension of an aid payment program designed to help people weather the economic damage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Saturday. President Jair Bolsonaro has previously stated that the aid payments, which are due to expire this month, will be renewed through the end of the year. However, a planned announcement last Tuesday was delayed after disagreements about the form of future aid payments and related benefits arose between the Economy Ministry and Bolsonaro.

"On Tuesday, we're going to the Alvorada Palace to announce, together with President Jair Bolsonaro, the extension of emergency payments, a benefit that is so important for millions of Brazilians that need help to confront the pandemic," Deputy Arthur Lira, the head in the lower house of a power political bloc known as the Centrao, wrote on Twitter. The value of future payments is still unknown, but leaders have signaled it will be less that the monthly 600 reais ($111) that are currently given.

($1 = 5.39 reais)

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Randall Kenan dies: Author depicted Black, gay life in prose

Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. The University of North Carolina, where Kenan taught as an English professor, confirmed his death on Saturday....

'A time to pick up:' Hurricane-hurt Louisiana begins cleanup

Residents in southwestern Louisiana embarked Saturday on the epic task of clearing away felled trees, ripped-off roofs and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the state. The US toll from the Category 4 hurricane r...

Red Sox put starter Eovaldi on IL with calf strain

The Boston Red Sox put starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. The club recalled Chris Mazza 0-1, 6.35 from its alternate training site and the rig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump tours parts of Louisiana, Texas hit by Hurricane LauraPresident Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020