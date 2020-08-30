Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Russia's coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Victoria, Australia sees new COVID-19 cases back in triple digits

Victoria, Australia posted 114 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a day after they fell to 94 which had put them below triple digits for the first time in nearly two months. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, has been battling a second wave of infections, with the state's capital Melbourne already four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that authorities said may ease only gradually.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic. The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and Latin America.

Russia's coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million

Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326. Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.

COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy: Mexico courts allies across ideological spectrum

Mexico is pressing ahead with an effort to forge COVID-19 vaccine alliances across a wide ideological spectrum of countries from France to Cuba as a World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine initiative will fall short of its needs. Mexico joined in early June the WHO's global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of next year and ensure "equitable access."

Hong Kong health workers, activists urge boycott of mass testing

A Hong Kong pro-democracy union of healthcare workers and several activists, including Joshua Wong, called on Sunday for a boycott of the government's universal coronavirus testing plan, in which medical staff from mainland China are set to assist. From Tuesday, a 60-strong mainland team is due to conduct tests in the first direct help from China's health officials for the semi-autonomous city as it battles the pandemic.

India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases

India on Sunday reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections of any nation in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the epicentre shifts to the south Asian giant. India's 78,761 cases exceeded the 77,299 recorded in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

A more infectious mutation of the new coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, the Jakarta-based Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology said on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country's caseload surges. Indonesia reported 2,858 new infections on Sunday, data by the health ministry showed, below the previous day's record 3,308 but above the past month's daily average. Its total number of cases was 172,053, with 7,343 COVID-19 fatalities.

Philippines records 4,284 more coronavirus infections, 102 new deaths

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 4,284 more coronavirus infections and 102 additional deaths. In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country's confirmed cases had risen to 217,396, still the highest in the region, while the nationwide death toll had climbed to 3,520.

FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine: FT

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday. Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I.